Davidson to offer free tuition for many families starting in 2027

Davidson College says it will offer free tuition to many low- and middle-income families, beginning in the fall of 2027.

Under the new policy, students from families earning $175,000 a year or less will be able to attend the college tuition-free. Families earning $85,000 or less will receive a full scholarship covering tuition, fees, housing and meals.

Davidson already meets students’ financial needs without requiring loans. But college President Doug Hicks said the goal is to create a clearer, simpler policy.

“We want the very best and brightest, and those who are going to make the biggest difference at Davidson and in the world, and we don’t want their family income to be a determinant in that,” Hicks said.

Hicks said the college will continue to provide financial aid that meets all student needs for families earning more than $175,000.

There are no changes to how students apply for financial aid.