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Seven community members join WFAE’s advisory board

WFAE | By WFAE
Published July 27, 2026 at 2:08 PM EDT
From left, Molly Barker, Dmitri Beregovski, Brandt Boidy, Sabrina Brown, Yanira Castro, Paola Garcia-Schmidt and Byron White.
From left, Molly Barker, Dmitri Beregovski, Brandt Boidy, Sabrina Brown, Yanira Castro, Paola Garcia-Schmidt and Byron White.

Residents from Charlotte and Mooresville were appointed to WFAE’s Community Advisory Board.

CAB members reasonably represent the diverse needs of communities in the Charlotte region. Members also help WFAE staff be responsive to community interests about programming and services.

New members include:

  • Molly Barker (Charlotte), Founder, Girls on the Run International
  • Dmitri Beregovski (Charlotte), Blumenthal Arts
  • Brandt Boidy (Charlotte), Trinity Episcopal School
  • Sabrina Brown (Charlotte), UNC Charlotte
  • Yanira Castro (Charlotte), Humanity Communications Collective
  • Paola Garcia-Schmidt (Mooresville), Camino
  • Byron White (Charlotte), College Unbound

These members will serve a three-year term with the option to serve a second term. Information about the Community Advisory Board is available at WFAE.org/CAB.
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