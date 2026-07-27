Seven community members join WFAE’s advisory board

Residents from Charlotte and Mooresville were appointed to WFAE’s Community Advisory Board.

CAB members reasonably represent the diverse needs of communities in the Charlotte region. Members also help WFAE staff be responsive to community interests about programming and services.

New members include:



Molly Barker (Charlotte), Founder, Girls on the Run International

Dmitri Beregovski (Charlotte), Blumenthal Arts

Brandt Boidy (Charlotte), Trinity Episcopal School

Sabrina Brown (Charlotte), UNC Charlotte

Yanira Castro (Charlotte), Humanity Communications Collective

Paola Garcia-Schmidt (Mooresville), Camino

Byron White (Charlotte), College Unbound

These members will serve a three-year term with the option to serve a second term. Information about the Community Advisory Board is available at WFAE.org/CAB.