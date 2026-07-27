Seven community members join WFAE’s advisory board
Residents from Charlotte and Mooresville were appointed to WFAE’s Community Advisory Board.
CAB members reasonably represent the diverse needs of communities in the Charlotte region. Members also help WFAE staff be responsive to community interests about programming and services.
New members include:
- Molly Barker (Charlotte), Founder, Girls on the Run International
- Dmitri Beregovski (Charlotte), Blumenthal Arts
- Brandt Boidy (Charlotte), Trinity Episcopal School
- Sabrina Brown (Charlotte), UNC Charlotte
- Yanira Castro (Charlotte), Humanity Communications Collective
- Paola Garcia-Schmidt (Mooresville), Camino
- Byron White (Charlotte), College Unbound
These members will serve a three-year term with the option to serve a second term. Information about the Community Advisory Board is available at WFAE.org/CAB.