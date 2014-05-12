China Looks To Expand Rail Lines

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You may recall the old saying about digging your way to China. Well, now Chinese officials may be planning to do the reverse. Rail officials are talking about a high-speed rail line running from China to North America, including a 120-mile long tunnel under the Bering Strait, connecting to Alaska.

It's not clear if this is going to make economic sense in the end, but it would change the way we think of North America and Asia. You remember Sarah Palin's remark about how you could see Russia from Alaska? Well, in the future maybe she can take the train.

