Unopposed Candidate Left Off Ballot

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of a man who lost an election even though he was unopposed.

Curtis Mele expected a third term on the City Council of Benwood, West Virginia; nobody ran against him. But on Election Day, he got a call saying his name was accidentally left off the ballot. Another councilman was listed in his place. The county clerk says there could be a rerun but the councilman disapproves. He's afraid that if there's a revote he might face opposition.

