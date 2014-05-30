Chinese Entrepreneur Takes Wheeled Luggage A Step Further

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is traveling by suitcase. Maybe you're old enough to remember that moment, not so many years ago really, when somebody finally put wheels on luggage. Life for travelers got so much easier. No more lugging bags through airports and lobbies, down sidewalks. Well, now one Chinese entrepreneur has taken the concept a step further.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

He has patented a suitcase that doubles as a battery-powered scooter. The suitcase scooter looks like a moped. You sit on the case, and it has three wheels and handle-bars. It can seat two adults, travel up to 37 miles on one charge and reaches breakneck speeds of up to - get ready, Steve - 12 miles an hour.

INSKEEP: Wow. Never mind seating two adults, I think two children under 10 - that I happen to know pretty well - would be on that suitcase in a second. The suitcase scooter also comes with bonus features - GPS navigation, a horn, a burglar alarm. No word on when or if these will hit the American market. But it does sound like it has everything you need for getting around a city. And no more overpaying for cab rides to the airport. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

