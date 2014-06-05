Shooting At Seattle Pacific University; 3 Wounded, 1 Dead

Campus is in lockdown due to shooting near Otto Miller Hall. More information as it becomes available. — Seattle Pacific University (@SeattlePacific) June 5, 2014

This post updated at 9:40 p.m ET.

At least three people were wounded and one was killed after a lone gunman opened fire on the campus of Seattle Pacific University, according to Seattle police. Officials say the alleged shooter is in custody.

The campus was placed on lockdown soon after the shooting began just before 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET).

The Associated Press had quoted Seattle Police as saying there were four victims and a Harborview Medical Center spokesman as saying one of them had died in the hospital.

However, Dept. Capt. Chris Fowler mentioned only three victims in a later news conference:

"We had a young male enter Otto Miller Hall on the Seattle Pacific University campus armed with a shotgun," Fowler said. "[He] walked into the building, into the foyer, immediately confronted the three victims, and shot those three individuals. Two have life-threatening injuries and one has minor injuries."

"The shooter began to reload his shotgun and a student who is the building monitor inside the hall confronted the shooter, was able to subdue the individual and once on the ground, other students jumped on top of him and they were able to pin the shooter to the ground until police were able to arrive," he said.

NPR member station KUOW reports:

"Police have one suspect in custody. They had said earlier they were looking for a second suspect — described as an armed white male with a long-sleeved blue shirt — but are no longer.

"Whether there are other victims remains unclear. The SWAT team continues to [canvass] the campus."

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray called it "a tragic moment for Seattle and a tragic moment for America once again."

