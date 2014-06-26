Pickup Truck For Kids Unveiled by Ford, Fisher Price

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in Business is built tough - Fisher-Price tough. American automaker Ford had a new offering to unveil in Dearborn, Michigan, this week.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It's a battery-powered model that boasts of off-road capabilities. Yes, Steve, it is the Power Wheels F-150 pickup truck for kids.

INSKEEP: Ford teamed up with the toymaker Fisher-Price to produce a model that looks strikingly similar to the Ford F-150, though a little bit smaller. It's priced at just over $300 - for a toy. The F-150 Power Wheel is 4 feet long, seats up to two children and boasts a top speed of 5 miles per hour.

GREENE: Woo. Selling licensing for its brands has become pretty big business for the American automaker, earning Ford nearly $2 billion a year.

INSKEEP: So even if F-150 Power Wheel is not your thing, you might want to check out the Ford pool table, the Ford baby stroller or some Ford cologne.

GREENE: It has to have that new-car smell. Let's go for a ride, Steve. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

I'm Steve Inskeep.