Huntersville police investigate shooting at county commission candidate’s home

Huntersville police are investigating after multiple shots were fired toward the home of a Mecklenburg County Commission candidate Monday night.

WSOC reports that Aaron Marin said he and his family were inside their home on Greenfarm Road when the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Marin said seven to 10 shots were fired, striking a tree, vehicles, a mailbox and a basketball court on the property. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are reviewing doorbell camera footage from the area as part of the investigation.