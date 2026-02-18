Birkdale Village moves up curfew for unaccompanied minors to 6 p.m.

Birkdale Village shopping center is moving its curfew for unaccompanied minors to 6 p.m., two hours earlier than its previous policy.

The change follows a video that went viral on TikTok over the weekend showing a large group of teens surrounding a car stopped in traffic. Some of the teens were seen climbing onto and dancing on the vehicle’s roof.

In a statement, Birkdale Village said it will also increase its police presence. The shopping center previously enforced an 8 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors.