Depend Promotes Pants-Dropping For 'Underwareness'

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Our last word in Business Today is drop trou.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

That's the message of an ad campaign for the Depend brand of undergarments. The campaign is promoting underwareness to reduce the stigma of incontinence.

WERTHEIMER: In a new commercial, a man walks confidently down a city street wearing nothing but his Depend below the waist.

(SOUNDBITE OF COMMERCIAL)

UNIDENTIFIED NARRATOR: It's time to drop your pants for underwareness. A cause to support the over 65 million people who may need Depend underwear.

MONTAGNE: OK, those who don't need to use Depend products are encouraged to post a photo on social media of themselves wearing a pair as a show of solidarity to those who do need them.

WERTHEIMER: So sorry we can't show you those pictures here on the radio. And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

