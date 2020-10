Top Stories: Gaza Truce Holds; U.S. General Killed In Afghanistan

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Afghan Policeman Turns Gun On Colleagues, Killing 7.

-- Gaza Conflict: Cease-Fire Holds, As Kerry Calls For Fresh Peace Talks.

And here are more early headlines:

Sierra Leone Uses Troops To Quarantine Ebola Victims. ( New York Times)

Four States Take Same Sex Marriage Bans To Appeals Court. ( Detroit Free Press)

Election Results From Kansas, Missouri, Michigan And Washington State. ( AP)

Trade Deals Announced At U.S. Africa Summit. ( Wall Street Journal)

Death Toll Rises To Nearly 600 From China Quake. ( Xinhua)

Hawaii Now Facing Prospect Of Two Tropical Storms. ( NBC)

Missouri Executes Man By Lethal Injection. ( AP)

It's The 69th Anniversary Of Hiroshima's Atomic Bombing. ( VOA)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.