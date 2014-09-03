Halliburton To Pay To Settle Oil Rig Explosion Claims

DON GONYEA, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with a settlement over the Gulf oil spill. Halliburton, the Houston-based oil giant has agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle most of the claims filed after the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded off the Louisiana coast in 2010. This settlement comes a year after the company admitted to destroying evidence and agreed to a guilty plea for its role in the spell. Much of the money will go to fishermen and coastal property owners affected by the oil spill. A judge still has to approve the deal, and it's subject to a minimum number of plaintiffs signing on. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.