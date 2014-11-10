Top Stories: Obama Attends Trade Summit; Nigeria School Bombing
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- In China, Obama Touts Visa Deal, Progress On Free-Trade Pact.
-- Bombing At Nigerian High School Kills Dozens.
-- Will Jeb Bush Run For President? His Brother Says Maybe.
-- Study: Detergent Pods Can Harm Children Who Play With Them.
And here are more early headlines:
Chinese, Japanese Leaders Meet In Ice-Breaking Talks. ( Wall Street Journal)
Frigid Weather Plunging South Into U.S., Brings Sub-Normal Temps. ( USA Today)
3 Astronauts Return Safely From International Space Station. ( CBS)
Talks Extended Into Monday For Iran's Nuclear Program. ( Reuters)
Bombings In Afghanistan Kill Afghan Security Officers. ( VOA)
Survey Finds Regular Gas Prices Down 13 Cents In Last 2 Weeks. ( AP)
