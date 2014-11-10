Top Stories: Obama Attends Trade Summit; Nigeria School Bombing

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In China, Obama Touts Visa Deal, Progress On Free-Trade Pact.

-- Bombing At Nigerian High School Kills Dozens.

-- Will Jeb Bush Run For President? His Brother Says Maybe.

-- Study: Detergent Pods Can Harm Children Who Play With Them.

And here are more early headlines:

Chinese, Japanese Leaders Meet In Ice-Breaking Talks. ( Wall Street Journal)

Frigid Weather Plunging South Into U.S., Brings Sub-Normal Temps. ( USA Today)

3 Astronauts Return Safely From International Space Station. ( CBS)

Talks Extended Into Monday For Iran's Nuclear Program. ( Reuters)

Bombings In Afghanistan Kill Afghan Security Officers. ( VOA)

Survey Finds Regular Gas Prices Down 13 Cents In Last 2 Weeks. ( AP)

