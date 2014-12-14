Your #NPRUglySweaters: The Joy Of Knitwear We Ought Not Wear

When it comes to the perfect holiday sweater, for many people, cheesy is good — tacky is better — and astonishingly ugly is best of all.

The demand for ugly holiday sweaters has reached such a height that it's changed how businesses stock for the season, as Eleanor Klibanoff reported for us on Weekend Edition Saturday.Wal-Mart and Kohl's sell new "vintage" ugly sweaters, and actual vintage stores have had to start searching for new stock to sell.

All the talk of ugly sweaters got us thinking — surely NPR listeners had a few spectacular examples in their closets! So we asked our audience to share images with the hashtag #NPRuglysweaters.

From biomechatronics labs, office parties and living rooms across the nation, you responded. Here are a few of our favorites — and to be clear, we jest in our headline. If you have sweaters this spectacular, you should wear them every chance you get.

@nprnews Here's my best so ugly it is beautiful Hanukkah sweater. #npruglysweaters pic.twitter.com/JsWY56cki8 — Having a Marvelous Time Ruining Everything (@PrepareAFace) December 13, 2014

This one can be a bit dangerous, and yes, the tree stump is made of real bark. #npruglysweaters #homemade pic.twitter.com/3ekS1xy2A5 — Danielle St Louis (@Dannyyell11) December 14, 2014

And finally, here are some pictures of NPR's own #NPRuglysweaters.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.