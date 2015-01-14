© 2020 WFAE
Seattle Public Transportation Has Gone to The Dogs — Well, One Dog

By David Greene
Published January 14, 2015 at 5:21 AM EST

For once, here's a positive commuting story: Jeff Young's dog, Eclipse, often rides the bus with him in Seattle. But if the bus pulls up to the stop and Jeff isn't quite done with his cigarette yet, Eclipse will hop on it without him.

The drivers let her on, and she leaps over the other passengers to grab a window seat. Young gets on the next bus, and they meet up a few stops later.

So, where does the canine commuter disem bark? (Heh.) A dog park, of course.

David Greene
David Greene
