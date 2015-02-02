Top Stories: Obama Budget; Super Bowl Interception
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Obama's Budget Proposal Lifts 2013 Caps, Adds Billions In Spending.
-- WATCH: The Interception That Won The Super Bowl.
And here are more early stories:
Boko Haram Fighters Attack Outskirts Of Regional Nigerian Capital. ( Reuters)
Former IMF Director Goes On Trial On Pimping Charge. ( Guardian)
Disappearances In Mexico A "Serious Problem", Panel Reports. ( AP)
South Sudan Government, Rebels Sign Detailed Peace Accord. ( Time)
Ebola Vaccine Large-Scale Trials Begin Today In Liberia. ( BBC)
Workers At 9 U.S. Oil Plants go On Strike Over Contract. ( Bloomberg)
2 Bronze Statues Identified As Rare Works By Michelangelo. ( Telegraph)
Despite Tradition, Groundhogs Aren't Really Checking The Weather. ( National Geographic)
