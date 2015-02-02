© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Obama Budget; Super Bowl Interception

By Korva Coleman
Published February 2, 2015 at 7:46 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama's Budget Proposal Lifts 2013 Caps, Adds Billions In Spending.

-- WATCH: The Interception That Won The Super Bowl.

And here are more early stories:

Boko Haram Fighters Attack Outskirts Of Regional Nigerian Capital. ( Reuters)

Former IMF Director Goes On Trial On Pimping Charge. ( Guardian)

Disappearances In Mexico A "Serious Problem", Panel Reports. ( AP)

South Sudan Government, Rebels Sign Detailed Peace Accord. ( Time)

Ebola Vaccine Large-Scale Trials Begin Today In Liberia. ( BBC)

Workers At 9 U.S. Oil Plants go On Strike Over Contract. ( Bloomberg)

2 Bronze Statues Identified As Rare Works By Michelangelo. ( Telegraph)

Despite Tradition, Groundhogs Aren't Really Checking The Weather. ( National Geographic)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
