Top Stories: Jordan Reacts To Pilot's Murder; Staples To Buy Rival
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Jordan Reacts With Rage And Sorrow After ISIS Burns Pilot Alive.
-- Staples Says Its Buying Office Depot For $6.3 Billion.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: U.S. Drone Strike Kills Somali Militant Leader. ( Washington Post)
Libyan Oil Officials Say Gunmen Storm Oilfield. ( Reuters)
Ukraine Says 2 Soldiers Killed, Several Hurt Fighting Russian-Backed Rebels. ( Reuters)
Breakaway South Carolina Episcopal Diocese Can Keep Property, Court Says. ( The State)
Powerball Jackpot Soars To $317 Million: Drawing Tonight. ( KNTV-TV)
Golfer Charlie Sifford Dies; 1st African-American On PGA Tour. ( Charlotte Observer)
Athletes Ready For Race Up Empire State Building Stairs. ( WABC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.