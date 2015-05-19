© 2020 WFAE
Beau Biden, Vice President Joe Biden's Son, Hospitalized

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published May 19, 2015 at 7:26 PM EDT

Former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, Vice President Joe Biden's son, is being treated at a military hospital outside Washington, the vice president's office said.

The vice president's older son is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., the office said. No reason was given, but CNN quoted an unnamed source calling the situation "serious." Beau Biden is running next year to be Delaware's governor.

In 2010, Beau Biden suffered a mild stroke. Three years later, he underwent surgery after being diagnosed with a brain lesion.

Beau Biden is a major in the Delaware National Guard.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
