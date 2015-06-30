Police In Texas Needed Help To Get Robot Working

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Need help with a technical problem? Call a kid. That's what I do. Police in Duncanville, Texas, tried it when their robot stopped working. The Dallas Morning News says a young gentleman named Mayberry from Duncanville High stepped up. It took two months, but he fixed it. Now the cops want Mayberry to stick around and show them how the thing is really supposed to work. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.