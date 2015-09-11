© 2020 WFAE
Nespresso Plans New Swiss Factory To Meet American Demand

Published September 11, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
A tray of Nespresso capsules, which the new facility in Switzerland will produce. (Clemens Bilan/Getty Images for Nespresso)
A tray of Nespresso capsules, which the new facility in Switzerland will produce. (Clemens Bilan/Getty Images for Nespresso)

Nespresso, Europe’s largest single-serve coffee brand, is adding a new factory in Switzerland. That factory will make capsules specifically designed for consumers in the United States, where sales are higher than in Europe.

Americans are spending more money on coffee than ever before, and increasingly brewing single-cup coffee. Michael Regan of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the new factory and what it means for American consumers.

Guest

  • Michael Reganof Bloomberg News. He tweets @reganonymous.

    • Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.