Obama Breaks With Tradition By Not Staying At Waldorf Astoria

Published September 14, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Diplomacy has traditionally taken place at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, in addition to the United Nations, which is less than a mile away. (Chris Breeze/Flickr)
Diplomacy has traditionally taken place at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, in addition to the United Nations, which is less than a mile away. (Chris Breeze/Flickr)

The Waldorf Astoria has been the New York destination for U.S. presidents dating back to President Herbert Hoover, who took up residence in the hotel after his term. With its close proximity to the United Nations, it has also been the home of the U.S. ambassador to the UN, as well as other U.S. officials.

As the 70th Session of the United Nations General Assembly kicks off next week, news that President Obama will be staying elsewhere has people wondering why. Colum Lynch, UN reporter for Foreign Policy Magazine, discusses this with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

