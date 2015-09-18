Braves Kiss Cam Spotlights Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: How about that couple?

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: Hey, great to see the president back at the ballpark.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: And former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

MONTAGNE: Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn were caught on the kiss cam at last night's Atlanta Braves game. Married for 69 years, they shared a romantic moment for the cheering crowd. Carter is a longtime Braves fan. And even being treated for cancer at 90 could not keep him away from the game or from kissing his longtime love. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.