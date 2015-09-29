Doctors To Get 70,000 New Medical Codes
Doctors are getting a billing system that's sure to cause headaches.
Introduced by the federal government, 70,000 new medical codes will describe diagnoses in detail.
Like this:
Crashed in a spacecraft? That's V95.41XA.
Walked into a lamppost? Twice? That's W220.2XD.
Others include, "Problems in relationship with in-laws..."
"Other contact with a squirrel ..."
And, "Underdosing of caffeine."
Not included: death via paperwork.
