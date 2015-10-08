© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering The 1905 Nashville Streetcar Protest

Published October 8, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
The first streetcar in Nashville was celebrated with streamers and bunting in 1889. Until the government stepped in 16 years later, the private companies that ran the lines were more concerned with expanding routes than segregating seats. (Calvert Photography/Tennessee State Library and Archives)
The first streetcar in Nashville was celebrated with streamers and bunting in 1889. Until the government stepped in 16 years later, the private companies that ran the lines were more concerned with expanding routes than segregating seats. (Calvert Photography/Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Fifty years before Rosa Parks helped spark the modern civil rights movement by refusing to give up her seat in the colored section of a city bus to a white passenger, the African-American community in Nashville, Tennessee, took a bold stand – with a dash of entrepreneurial spirit – against Jim Crow laws on their streetcars.  Nina Cardona from Here & Now contributor WPLN has the story.

Reporter

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.