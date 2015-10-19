Buster The Kangaroo Busts Out And Bounces Around Staten Island

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. At first, it looked like a small deer. But then police and witnesses in New York City realized, no, it was a kangaroo bouncing around near an auto repair shop on Staten Island. This was Buster, a pet kangaroo who escaped through an unlocked gate at a nearby home. It is illegal to have a pet kangaroo in New York City. The owner of the house said the kangaroo belongs to someone visiting from upstate - suspicious since in 2012, a zebra and pony escaped from the same place. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.