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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Douglas Airport under ground stop due to severe weather

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published March 16, 2026 at 9:59 AM EDT
A jet on the tarmac
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
/
Handout
American Airlines jet at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Charlotte Douglas International Airport is under a ground stop until 11 a.m. Monday because of thunderstorms in the area. The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties, including Cabarrus and Mecklenburg.
Tags
News from the Carolinas Severe WeatherCharlotte Douglas International Airport
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.