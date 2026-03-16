Charlotte Douglas Airport under ground stop due to severe weather

The Federal Aviation Administration says Charlotte Douglas International Airport is under a ground stop until 11 a.m. Monday because of thunderstorms in the area. The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties, including Cabarrus and Mecklenburg.

Bad weather can delay, disrupt or even divert flights. ⛈️ Before heading to CLT Airport, check your flight status directly with your airline for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/JGZr6nFVfk — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) March 16, 2026