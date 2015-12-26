QUIZ: Are You Up To Speed On These Quirky Tech Stories Of 2015?

The year 2015 brought us the Apple Watch, the rise of the "hoverboard" (but it doesn't really hover, we know), lots of stories about virtual reality and self-driving cars and data breaches and encryption and copyright. ... Well, you get the point.

NPR delivered a few quirky stories, too, and we've selected a few of the ones with memorable informational tidbits (some of which were among All Tech's top read posts) and turned them into a quiz. Do you think you can figure out the answers?

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.