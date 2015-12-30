In The Podcast World, Some Music Students Seek A Career Gateway

Podcasts would sound pretty bland without music. When done well, the medium's music cues are evocative and tone-setting. In rare cases, they can become iconic (think of the plinking chords that let you know you're listening to Serial). But for the most part, the music is meant to be invisible: You wouldn't sit down to listen to it or put it on in your car, and you're unlikely to ever know who composed it. So where does podcast music come from?

To find out, Aaron Schachter of WGBH paid a visit to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where some students are learning to make a living from music they'll likely never get famous for — but that could become a gateway to big business. Hear his full report at the audio link.

