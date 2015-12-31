Taking This Week Off? You're Not Alone

Here at the offices of WBUR and Here & Now, there are tumbleweeds in the hallway, as most employees are off for the whole holiday week. And it turns out, we are not alone.

Almost a third of U.S. office workers are taking a break from the workplace between Christmas and New Year’s, according to a survey for the staffing firm Robert Half, and human resources experts predict that that might grow in the future as more and more offices see benefits in closing up shop.

Katie Johnston of the Boston Globe took a look at the data and speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about what is driving it.

Guest

Katie Johnston, workplace reporter for the Boston Globe. She tweets @ktkjohnston.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.