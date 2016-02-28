© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics Podcast: Everything You Need To Know About Super Tuesday

By NPR Staff
Published February 28, 2016 at 12:35 PM EST
Politics Podcast: Everything You Need To Know About Super Tuesday

The NPR Politics team is back with a special podcast devoted to all things Super Tuesday, the day when the most states and delegates are at stake in the 2016 presidential primary campaign. The team discusses which candidates need big wins to keep their campaigns afloat and predictions for what might happen after Super Tuesday.

On the podcast:

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

  • Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

  • Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

    • Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    NPR Staff
    See stories by NPR Staff