The 7th Democratic Debate In 100 Words (And 3 Videos)

The seventh Democratic debate stood in stark contrast to the GOP debate in Michigan: It focused heavily on the Flint situation and it was civil. Clinton offered nuanced explanations, while Sanders offered declarative statements. An example: Clinton explained the many conditions she would require to OK fracking. Sanders countered with one sentence: "I don't support fracking." Clinton had a mic-drop moment when she equated gun manufacturers to Wall Street greed: "The gun manufacturers sell guns to make as much money as they can make." Sanders had his own when he challenged Clinton on releasing her Wall Street speeches. The highlights:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the seventh Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Sunday night. The politics team has wall-to-wall coverage .

