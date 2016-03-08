© 2020 WFAE
Miami Dolphins Aspire To An International Cheerleading Squad

Published March 8, 2016 at 6:45 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. People sometimes call Miami the capital of Latin America. The Miami Dolphins football team is working to live up to that image. The team is holding tryouts for cheerleaders. And it's recruiting in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil. Three-hundred women tried out in Rio de Janeiro in what is effectively a playoff. Six Brazilian winners go to Miami for the finals as the team aspires to an international cheerleading squad. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

