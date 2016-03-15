College Golfer Plays Like A Pro On PGA Tour, Paid Like An Amateur

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Golfer Lee McCoy played brilliantly at the Valspar Championship. The 22-year-old finished in fourth place - big money on the PGA Tour. Unfortunately, he played as an amateur. So McCoy couldn't collect the cash prize of nearly $300,000. The University of Georgia student said sure, it stinks. But he still had gas money to get back to school. A grand total of $350 in his checking account. It's MORNING EDITION.