DJ Sessions: Glam Rock, Sitar And A Fake Band

Published April 8, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT

Travis Holcombe of KCRW joins us for this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions. He shares the glam rock of Philadelphia’s Sheer Mag, a new piece from Rostam(formerly of Vampire Weekend) that features sitar, and music from the faux-bandAquazul.

Music from the Segment

Sheer Mag – “Can’t Stop Fighting”

Henri Texier – “Les La-Bas” (Bonobo Remix)

Rostam – “Wood”

Aquazul (Soulwax) – “Slippy Fingers”

Guest

Aquazul is the fake band created by Belgian DJs David and Stephen Dewaele. (2manydjs/Facebook)
