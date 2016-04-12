National Weather Service To Say Goodbye To All Caps In Forecasts

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The National Weather Service will stop using all capital letters.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Steve, why are you shouting?

INSKEEP: Because that line was written in all caps.

MONTAGNE: Oh, what people take for shouting in a text message.

INSKEEP: Well, that's what we think now. But all caps used to be the way the Weather Service wrote on teletype machines. Now that the Internet makes all caps seem rude, weather service bulletins are changing at last - calming down, we are told, except in the case of emergencies.

MONTAGNE: It's MORNING EDITION.

INSKEEP: Oh, sorry, Renee, that should have been lowercase. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.