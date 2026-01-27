New Carbon Plan course teaches the public how to share their energy story

Duke Energy and state regulators are deciding how to address rising energy demand in the Carolinas — demand that’s being driven, largely by incoming data epicenters. A Charlotte nonprofit is educating folks on how to get involved and provide feedback on Duke Energy’s proposed Carbon Plan .

“This course is really designed for the average person, just trying to understand really complex technical information behind the Carbon Plan,” said Brittany Griffin, CleanAIRE NC’s advocacy manager.

CleanAIRE NC The "three-legged stool" represents the considerations that state regulators take into account when deciding on Duke Energy's Carbon Plan. The three legs are reliability, affordability and carbon reduction.

The CleanAIRE Academy course covers the history of these Utility Commission proceedings, starting with HB 951, the law that instructed Duke Energy to file a biennial plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. It also includes lessons on how to effectively communicate experiences with air pollution, utility bills and energy.

“A big component is actually how to take action, how to begin with crafting an effective message,” said Rafi Vaca, the nonprofit’s education manager.

The whole course takes less than an hour. At the end, participants can practice drafting a public comment and receive feedback from Griffin on how best to make their voices heard.

State regulators are holding public hearings for Duke’s Carbon Plan starting next week:

Feb. 4: Durham County Courthouse

Durham County Courthouse Mar. 4: New Hanover County Courthouse

New Hanover County Courthouse Mar. 16: Virtual

Virtual Mar. 17: Buncombe County Courthouse

Buncombe County Courthouse Mar. 18: Mecklenburg County Courthouse

These conversations will determine how much energy we get from clean energy sources, like solar, and how much from fossil fuels.