Good Morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A young horse bound for the race tracks of Australia has been branded with a really silly name - Horsey McHorseface. After Boaty McBoatface became a runaway favorite in a poll to name a British polar research ship, it inspired other silly names. Boaty McBoatface could still be rejected. After all, the ship is doing serious science. But Horsey McHorseface - he'll just have to run with it. It's MORNING MCMORNFACE.