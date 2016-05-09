Book Reveals The Complexities Of Rescuing And Rehabilitating Hummingbirds

The tiny hummingbird often moves people to attempt daring feats to rescue birds they believe are in distress. But sometimes these efforts can do more harm than good and are much more involved than most people might realize.

Author Terry Masear has spent years learning and practicing hummingbird rescue and rehabilitation. She writes about her work in “Fastest Things On Wings: Rescuing Hummingbirds in Hollywood.” The book came out in paperback this month, we revisit Robin Young’s conversation with Terry Masear from last July.

Guest

Terry Masear, author of “Fastest Things on Wings: Rescuing Hummingbirds in Hollywood.”

