'My Boo' Lands On Billboard Hot 100 Chart Again

Usually when old songs come back on the charts, it's because a musician has died and people are feeling nostalgic. Think Prince or David Bowie. That's not the case this week.

GHOST TOWN DJS: (Singing) At night, I think of you. I want to be your lady, Baby.

SIEGEL: NPR's Andrew Limbong tells us how Ghost Town DJs' song "My Boo" is once again a hit.

GHOST TOWN DJS: (Singing) At night...

ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: This is an Instagram video of two teens from New Jersey - Kevin Vincent and Jeremiah Hall - goofing off and dancing to a version of the running man to a song that's got a couple years on them. They gave it a hashtag - #RunningManChallenge. It spread fast, which, of course, landed the two kids to a spot on the "Ellen" show.

UNIDENTIFIED TEEN #1: Yeah, and we were sitting there, and the song "My Boo" just started playing in my head. So I was, like, I'm just going to sing it. So I started singing, and yeah...

UNIDENTIFIED TEEN #2: I started dancing, and so...

LIMBONG: Rodney Carmicheal is a senior writer with Creative Loafing in Atlanta. That's the alt weekly there, and it's also where Ghost Town DJs were based.

RODNEY CARMICHEAL: If there's any city that's going to put out a song that's still going to make you dance 20 years later, it would be something coming out of Atlanta.

LIMBONG: Back in '96, Atlanta was an especially interesting place. The Olympics were coming to the city. A little group called Outkast was about to release its second album. And Freaknik, the big party in Atlanta for black college students, was a national thing, says Carmichael.

CARMICHEAL: If you could imagine Daytona Beach but replace it with all black kids (laughter)...

LIMBONG: Or to put it another way from one of the Ghost Town DJs himself, Rodney Terry...

RODNEY TERRY: It was Mardi Gras in the streets pretty much.

LIMBONG: He says they premiered their record at Freaknik, and it became a national hit.

TERRY: The beat was Miami, and the singing was California.

LIMBONG: As for how he feels about its current resurgence...

TERRY: Overwhelming to a degree. But I'm just very, very grateful that this is going on. I don't understand it, you know, but it's not for me to understand.

LIMBONG: That's all right, Rodney. Just let the people dance. Andrew Limbong, NPR News.

GHOST TOWN DJS: (Singing) If your game is on, give me a call, Boo. If your love is strong...