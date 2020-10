Oil prices hit a six-month high yesterday and could reach $50 a barrel for the first time since November. For the past two years, the global demand for oil has been less than supply, but that may be changing. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal.

Jason Bellini, senior producer, The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

