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ICE detains U.S. citizen at gunpoint in east Charlotte

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 22, 2026 at 3:22 PM EDT
Cop cars behind pickup truck at traffic stop
Siembra NC
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ICE agents arrested U.S. citizen Atilio Portillo on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 off Idlewild Road in east Charlotte.

A U.S. citizen says ICE agents pointed a gun at his face, broke his truck windows and detained him during an arrest in east Charlotte on Wednesday.

Atilio Portillo, who lives in east Charlotte, says he was on his way to work with his brother and nephew on Wednesday morning when ICE vehicles boxed in their pickup truck on Idlewild Road near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Portillo says agents demanded identification and ordered him at gunpoint to open the driver’s door. He told them he was a U.S. citizen. Bystander video captures Portillo yelling, “I am a U.S. citizen.”

When he refused to open the door, Portillo says, agents broke the truck’s windows and pulled the three men out. He and his nephew, also a U.S. citizen, were handcuffed for nearly 30 minutes while agents checked their citizenship. Portillo says agents did not show him a warrant.

Portillo is from El Salvador. He says he came to the U.S. in 1988 and became a citizen in 2013.

“I feel frustrated and helpless because I couldn’t do anything,” Portillo told WFAE. “In fact, I couldn’t sleep last night. They didn’t just take me out of the truck; they pointed a gun at my face.”

ICE agents released Portillo and his nephew. His brother, whom Portillo says is undocumented, was taken to Stewart Detention Center in Georgia.

ICE has not responded to WFAE’s request for comment.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger