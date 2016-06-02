© 2020 WFAE
One Year After Floods, Still No Relief For This Small Texas Town

Published June 2, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Many in the town of Martindale have been waiting on home repairs after flooding last year, but, after serveral severe weather events in the area, volunteer groups say they're stretched thin. (Miguel Gutierrez Jr./KUT)
More rain is in the forecast for much of Texas, parts of which are experiencing devastating flooding. This comes after a year of seemingly relentless rain and flooding.

A year ago Memorial Day, floods devastated Central Texas. Since then, many cities and towns have been able to rebuild.

But in the small Latino community Martindale, outside of Austin, residents are still struggling. For Here & Now contributor KUT, Vanessa Rancaño reports.

