Hecklers Give Race Organizers An Idea For A Name Change

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you took part last year in the Franklin Half Marathon in Leiper's Fork, Tenn., you had to go by some hecklers.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Where are you all running from?

GREENE: These guys camped out on the road were also musicians.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

A video of this went viral and now organizers have renamed their run the Hillbilly Half Marathon. On the race website, there is even a photo of the hecklers with their banjo and old pickup truck.