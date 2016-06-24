© 2020 WFAE
Oklahoma City Mayor Says Infrastructure Needs Are A Crisis For Every Mayor

Published June 24, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Mayor Mick Cornett of Oklahoma City speaks during a press conference May 22, 2013 in Moore, Oklahoma after a tornado touched down May 20 killing at least 24 people and leaving behind extensive damage to homes and businesses. (Brett Deering/Getty Images)
Mick Cornett, the mayor of Oklahoma City, grew up there and saw the city he now leads rebound from the 1995 bombing of the Murrah federal building. He’s the incoming head of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which meets in Indianapolis this weekend.

In a conversation with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd, Cornett weighs in on how a city recovers from a terrorist attack, and describes the crisis facing virtually every mayor in the U.S.: how to pay for repairs to crumbling infrastructure like roads and bridges.

Mick Cornett, mayor of Oklahoma City. He tweets @MickCornett.

