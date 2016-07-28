© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: Muslim Father Of Fallen Soldier Tells Trump 'You Have Sacrificed Nothing'

By Meg Anderson
Published July 28, 2016 at 9:54 PM EDT
Khizr Khan, father of Humayun Khan, who was killed while serving in Iraq with the U.S. Army, gestures as his wife looks on during the final evening of the Democratic National Convention.
Khizr Khan, father of Humayun Khan, who was killed while serving in Iraq with the U.S. Army, gestures as his wife looks on during the final evening of the Democratic National Convention.

Khizr Khan, the father of an American Muslim captain killed in Iraq, had a message for Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night:

"Have you ever been to Arlington cemetery? Go look at the graves of brave patriots who died defending the United States of America. You will see all faiths, genders and ethnicities. You have sacrificed nothing and no one."

Khan is the father of Capt. Humayun Khan, a 27-year-old killed while serving in Iraq in 2004.

The elder Khan moved to the United States nearly 40 years ago. His son attended the University of Virginia, participating in ROTC before he joined the Army after graduation.

At the convention, Khan told Muslim immigrants and all immigrants to take the upcoming election seriously. He evoked the memory of his son:

"This is a historic election and I request to honor the sacrifice of my son, and on Election Day, take the time to get out and vote and vote for the healer, vote for the strongest, most qualified candidate, Hillary Clinton, not the divider."

Khan spoke directly to Trump, in response to Trump's calls to ban Muslims and immigrants from countries with a "proven history of terrorism."

"Let me ask you, have you even read the United States Constitution? I will gladly lend you my copy," he said, pulling a copy out of his jacket. "In this document, look for the words 'liberty' and 'equal protection of law.' "

Watch the full video below; the speech starts about three minutes in, after a video from the Clinton campaign where the candidate speaks about Khan's son:

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Meg Anderson
Meg Anderson is an assistant producer on NPR's investigations team. She helps shape the team's groundbreaking work for radio, digital and social platforms. She served as a producer on the Peabody Award-winning series Lost Mothers, which investigated the high rate of maternal mortality in the United States. She also contributes her own original reporting to the team, including the series Heat and Health in American Cities, which investigated the link between heat, health and poverty in cities across the country. That series won the National Press Foundation Innovative Storytelling Award and an honorable mention for the Philip Meyer Journalism Award. She also completed a fellowship as a local reporter for WAMU, the public radio station for Washington, D.C. Before joining the investigations team, she was an integral part of NPR's 2016 election team and also had brief stints on NPR's Morning Edition and the Education desk. Her roots are in the Midwest, where she graduated with a Master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.
See stories by Meg Anderson