© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Robert Glasper Talks 'ArtScience,' The Latest From His Adventurous Jazz Crew

By NPR Staff
Published September 10, 2016 at 8:27 AM EDT
Robert Glasper's latest album with his group, The Robert Glasper Experiement, is called <em>ArtScience</em>.
Robert Glasper's latest album with his group, The Robert Glasper Experiement, is called <em>ArtScience</em>.

Robert Glasper is always making music. Solo or with his quartet, the Robert Glasper Experiment, he's released 9 albums and collaborated with everyone from Herbie Hancock to Kendrick Lamar, investigating the sounds and rhythms of jazz and hip-hop in equal measure,

The Robert Glasper Experiment includes Casey Benjamin on sax, Derrick Hodge on bass, and Mark Colenburg on drums — with occasional cameos on record from Glasper's young song Riley. Their new album is ArtScience, out next week, and Glasper joined NPR's Scott Simon to talk about it. Hear their conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Weekend Edition Saturday
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff