'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' Returns With A Gory Season 2

“ Ash Vs. Evil Dead,” the television spin-off of the cult classic 1980s films, makes its return to Starz for season two on Sunday.

Bruce Campbell plays Ash Williams, a comical-yet-flawed character who returns to his hometown to fight evil. The series includes violent scenes that have no shortage of blood and gore for viewers, but how far is too far?

NPR’s Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the series’s return.

Guest

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.