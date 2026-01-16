Wreath ceremony in Concord honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of federal holiday

More than one hundred people gathered in Concord Thursday night for a wreath ceremony and a themed event titled "Keep on Moving" that honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the federal holiday on Monday.

A choir of about 10 people, accompanied by a piano, sang near the altar where a large wreath was placed inside Grace Lutheran Church. Dr. Kim Sexton-Lewter is one of the organizers of the annual wreath ceremony that pays tribute to one of the most prominent leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. She says that amidst immigration raids and political turmoil, it's important to look forward.

“No matter what it feels like, we've got to keep moving, if we’re going to achieve the future that we know we deserve,” Sexton-Lewter said. "If were going to have equity and equality and the freedom in real time that Dr. King fought for, we have to keep on moving.”

Donald Anthony is the pastor at Grace Lutheran Church. Anthony was delighted that so many people turned out for the ceremony. "This crowd is a testament of how committed the community is to remember Dr. King and to keep on moving in some of the things of justice that he started,” Anthony said.

Anesia Howie, 32, came with her two children. Howie was also pleased to see the large crowd. “It just showed how Dr. King really inspired other people and many people,” Howe said. "I’m just happy they’ve have just come out to celebrate him.”

Thursday's event, which pays tribute to Dr. King Jr., wrapped up with singing. More celebrations are expected to take place in the surrounding areas over the weekend and on Monday to celebrate King.