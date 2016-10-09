© 2020 WFAE
The Second Presidential Debate In 100 Words (And 6 Videos)

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 9, 2016 at 11:33 PM EDT
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, on Sunday.
The second presidential debate was a no-holds-barred affair. Trump and Clinton did not shake hands at the outset — and it quickly turned nasty. Trump dismissed his comments on women as "locker room talk," and then attacked Clinton for her husband's transgressions. Clinton talked past the attacks, defending her record, and tried to prosecute Trump for not having the temperament to be president. She said his latest comments on women "represents exactly who he is." Trump stayed on the offensive, attacking the moderators and disagreeing with his running mate on Russia. With that, here are the six must-watch moments:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
