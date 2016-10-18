How Sword & Plough Uses Military Surplus — And Hires Vets — To Grow Its Business

Emily Núñez Cavness was a student at Middlebury College — and the only member of the campus ROTC — when she formed the idea for the company she started with her sister, called Sword & Plough.

Now an active military officer and CEO, Cavness works to reuse military surplus to create bags and other accessories. Veterans are a big part of the process, from design to sales to the models on the company’s website.

In our latest View From The Top conversation, Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Cavness about why she started the company, what she hopes to achieve and the lessons she learned from the military that she applies in the office.

Guest

Emily Núñez Cavness, CEO and co-founder of Sword & Plough. The company tweets @SwordnPlough.

